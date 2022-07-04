Watch Now
Armed suspect shot and killed by Las Vegas police

A woman was found dead on the scene when police arrived, though it's not clear how she died
KTNV
A Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday night whom police say was holding some sort of edged weapon. A woman was also found dead at the scene.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 10:10:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police found an unresponsive woman and shot and killed a man they say was armed with an edged weapon inside a home on Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m.

It happened in the 600 block of North Bruce Street.

Officers say they were initially called to the scene for an attempted suicide.

When they arrived, they say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Police say the man then moved toward the officers and one officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

The man and the woman, who was unresponsive, were pronounced dead. It's not clear how she died.

This case remains under investigation.

Per the policy of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the officer's identity will be released after 48 hours.

This marks the sixth officer-involved shooting for the department of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

