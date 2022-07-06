LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer involved in the officer-involved shooting in the 600 block of North Bruce Street.

On July 3, Officer Tate Nelson shot a man who moved toward the officers with an edged weapon after being told to drop it by officers. When LVMPD officers arrived on the scene to respond to an attempted suicide, they found the man holding an edged weapon and an unresponsive woman.

Officer Nelson is 24 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2020. Officer Nelson is also assigned to Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

The officer has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

This marks the sixth officer-involved shooting for the department of 2022.