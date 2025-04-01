Report details what led up to arrest of Las Vegas Metro officer on home invasion charge

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 recently obtained the arrest report for a Las Vegas Metro officer who was arrested on charges of home invasion and burglary.

Dylon Carden was arrested on March 30.

According to the arrest report, Carden went out the night of March 28 looking for his wife. Carden and his wife reportedly had been having marital problems, and it was not unusual for her to spend the night at her parents' house. Carden's wife told officers that both she and Carden had been unfaithful in their marriage.

Carden's wife told officers that on the night of March 28, she left her home she shared with Carden, saying she didn't feel safe, and drove to stay with a coworker in North Las Vegas.

Some time after midnight, the homeowner and Carden's wife heard loud knocking and kicking at the front door.

The homeowner told officials he saw a white man outside the front door, trying to look inside through the blinds with a flashlight. The homeowner told authorities he believed the man to be Carden, whom he had previously met at a work Christmas party.

After a moment, the person at the front door walked away, but the homeowner said he then noticed Carden had gotten into his backyard and was trying to remove the screen to the back window. After unsuccessfully removing the screen, Carden kicked the back door three times. At that point, the homeowner called 911 and armed himself with a firearm.

The homeowner said Carden then returned to the front door and tried to enter the code for the keypad but was unsuccessful. Carden then reportedly took two steps back then kicked in the front door, successfully forcing it open.

The homeowner said Carden took about five steps inside before he pointed his gun at Carden. The gun was equipped with a tactical light, which allowed the homeowner to see Carden wearing a black baseball cap. At this point, Carden's wife said she was standing behind the homeowner, but she told authorities she didn't think Carden saw her due to the light in his eyes.

The homeowner told authorities he then told Carden that if he took any more steps inside his home, he would shoot Carden. Carden then reportedly left the residence.

Though Carden's wife told authorities she lied to her husband and denied being at her coworker's home, as well as stopped sharing her location with Carden, she believed he had gotten onto her computer at home and used the FindMy app to track the location of her phone and Apple watch.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a vehicle matching Carden's in the area at the time of the incident, according to the report.

The homeowner told responding officers that he knew Carden was an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

North Las Vegas officers contacted Carden, who initially told authorities he would cooperate in the investigation. Investigators asked to have a recorded interview with Carden, who agreed but later said he would not come in for an interview and that he had retained an attorney.

Since Carden wasn't cooperating with the investigation and police now believed he had the opportunity to destroy evidence, Carden was placed under surveillance. Due to the evidence, an arrest report was issued for Carden.

Carden was eventually tracked to his brother's home, and he was informed that there was a warrant for his arrest. He then left the home and was taken into custody without incident.