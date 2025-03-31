Las Vegas Metro officer arrested on home invasion and burglary charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metro officer is now behind bars after a weekend arrest.

Officer Dylon Carden was arrested on charges of home invasion and burglary, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Carden has been employed with LVMPD since 2023 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division out of the Bolden Area Command.

Carden will be placed on suspension without pay during the investigation. He is held at the North Las Vegas Community Correction Center.