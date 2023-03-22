Report: Axe-wielding man attacks car with woman, child inside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in police custody after officers say he attacked a car with an axe while a woman and her young daughter were inside.

The woman called police at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, March 13 to report an axe-wielding man — since identified as Christopher Vera — attacking her car.

The woman, Vera's neighbor, told officers she was in her garage when she heard Vera inside his house, shouting and peeking out his window at her. Alarmed by his "erratic" behavior, the woman gathered some belongings, grabbed her toddler, and got in the car to leave.

Once seated in the car with her daughter, the woman turned around saw Vera "swinging, and striking a handheld axe at her vehicle," officers wrote in a statement of probable cause for Vera's arrest.

She grabbed her daughter and ran inside, where she called police and looked on as Vera continued hacking at her car with the axe, the report states.

Aside from living near him, the woman told officers she has no relationship to Vera.

The woman told officers she "felt in fear for her and her child's life while (Vera) was swinging the axe near them, and believed if she and her daughter wouldn't have gone into the house, (Vera) would have killed them with the ax."

Vera was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle, child abuse, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and making a false statement to or obstructing a police officer. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.