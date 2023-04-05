Caught on camera: Las Vegas man attacks woman, toddler with axe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is speaking out for the first time after she and her 2-year-old daughter were attacked by a neighbor armed with an axe.

"I just looked up through the window and I saw someone open the door holding something and when I look up I see it's an axe and I'm terrified,” said Holli Dunn.

On March 13th, at around 4 p.m., Dunn said she had just finished moving furniture into her new home and was getting ready to leave the property. Her daughter was sitting in her car when 33-year-old Christoper Vera stepped outside and starting swinging.

“The car was totaled but all that matters is that me and my daughter are safe. As a first time mom, I would never want her in danger. I didn't care about anything else, I just wanted to be away from him and my first instinct was to just run,” Dunn said.

Once inside her home, Dunn called Metro police.

On scene, officers told her they believed Vera was likely on drugs and possibly experiencing a psychotic episode.

Vera's relatives arrived shortly after the attack, and told Holli he was recently diagnosed with a mental illness. Holli and her toddler were not injured.

"I don't think it's an excuse. He could have killed us so I'm just thankful that we're still here today but I do think he does deserve help,” Dunn said.

Dr. Sid Khurana explained what could cause a person with mental illness to do this.

Iit is possible that with a new neighbor, this person, who might already be at the verge of tipping into a psychotic state, could be thinking this new neighbor is somebody that somebody has plotted close to them to get them,” Khurana said.

Dr. Khurana said people living with mental illness could hear voices and see images that cause paranoia.

"I just hope that he (Vera) gets the help that he needs because nobody deserves to go through that. It was terrifying,” Dunn said.

Court records show Vera is facing charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, child abuse, damaging a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Vera is scheduled to make an appearance in competency court on April 14th. Vera’s bail was set at $24,000.