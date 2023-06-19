Report: Argument over $20 gambling voucher leads to deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An argument over a $20 gambling voucher led to a deadly shooting on the Strip, according to police.

Last week, police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Mason after investigators said he shot and killed a friend in a hotel room at the Excalibur.

According to an arrest report, hotel records showed Mason checked into the room on June 6 and had booked the room through June 12. Two other names were associated with the room including the victim, who was later identified as Martell Merrill.

Merrill's girlfriend told police that on June 10, she was walking over to the Luxor to grab food from Baja Fresh when she called Merrill. The report said she told officers the first few minutes of the call were normal until she heard Mason and Merrill arguing over a missing $20 gambling voucher, which was supposed to be on the dresser.

According to the report, she said Merrill "sounded scared for his life" and begged someone else to vouch for him that he didn't take the voucher. She then told officers she heard Merrill say "Don't blow (or blast) me". The report states she then heard loud thumping noises "consistent with being beat up" followed by labored breathing and eventually, silence.

She told officers that's when she ran back to the Excalibur and asked security for help. However, the report states housekeeping found Merrill first after they noticed a red stain outside the door of the room, which looked like blood. They used an employee key card to open the door and saw Merrill lying there, which led to security being called.

Merrill was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states his cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

According to the arrest report, while processing the room, officers also found a bag of cocaine and a "significant quantity of narcotics."

Mason was arrested on June 12 and charged with open murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3.