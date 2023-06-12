Police looking for shooter accused of killing friend in Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a shooter after a man was found dead in a hotel room on the Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers said they received a call that a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim had been fighting with his friend who then pulled out a gun and shot him. During the incident, police said the suspected shooter ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-351 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.