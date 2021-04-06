Reno man accused of killing horse to prevent its seizure

RENO (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 54-year-old Reno man they say killed a horse on his property to prevent animal control officers from seizing the malnourished animal.

Forrest John Smith was booked into the Washoe County Jail Thursday for suspicion of willfully maiming, torturing or killing an animal.

KOLO-TV reports that animal control officers said they've had ongoing problems with Smith. They asked the Washoe County's sheriff's office for assistance when they went to seize the horse from a home near the Bonanza Casino.

The sheriff's office says when they confronted Smith, he slit the horse's throat and stabbed it to prevent Animal Control from taking it.