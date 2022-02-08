Raiders' Nate Hobbs traveling 110 mph on highway, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Southern Nevada released further information on Raiders player Nate Hobbs being cited for reckless driving last month.

Tuesday, the Nevada State Police released body camera video and a copy of a citation that was issued to Hobbs.

The 22 year old was cited and detained after a trooper spotted him traveling at 110 mph in a 65 mph zone in his Mercedez-Benz while on the 215 Beltway in the southwest part of town on Jan. 16.

The trooper cited Hobbs for reckless driving for the high rate of speed as well as lane changes without signaling that afternoon.

Hobbs was previously arrested for driving under the influence a few weeks before this incident. That DUI charge was dropped when it was determined he was under the legal limit, according to the Clark County District Attorney's office.

The cornerback pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge in the Jan. 16 incident.

Hobbs was ordered to pay a $685 fine, complete with a victim impact panel and 20 hours of community service as part of his agreement with the DA's office, according to an ESPN report.