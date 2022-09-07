Preliminary hearing for former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III rescheduled for October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A preliminary hearing for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was rescheduled for a fifth time on Wednesday.

The hearing has been continued as the district attorney waits for a "comprehensive" report from Las Vegas Metro police. The DA claims the report was "one of the most comprehensive reports completed by Metro," but could still take another two weeks to be released.

Ruggs is accused of causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2021.

In July, Ruggs’ appeared in court to argue police didn’t have a legal reason to do a blood draw. However, the judge ruled the results of the test would be allowed as evidence.

According to court records, the blood-alcohol test showed that Ruggs was more than twice the legal limit at 0.161.

Ruggs is charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily injury. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count for possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Ruggs is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 12.

