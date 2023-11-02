Possible additional victims sought by North Las Vegas police after arrest of teacher accused of child abuse

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said there could be additional victims of a substitute teacher who is accused of child abuse.

Police said 29-year-old Rasheda Rose was employed as a substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School - North Valley through a temporary hiring agency.

On Oct. 10, Rose allegedly made inappropriate comments in the presence of several students. Two days later, police were notified of the comments.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rose and booked her into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, where she faces charges for two counts of child abuse.

After the initial allegations were made, Rose was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave, according to police.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Rose or has information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.