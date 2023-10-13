North valley school said external substitute teacher 'made inappropriate comments' toward students

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legacy Traditional School in North Las Vegas confirmed that on Tuesday, a substitute teacher "made inappropriate comments toward students."

Legacy Traditional School officials said the substitute teacher was supplied to the school by an "external substitute teacher agency." It was a 6th-grade substitute.

"The substitute teacher was not a Legacy Traditional Schools employee and will not return to a Legacy campus," the school said.

Officials said the North Las Vegas Police Department and the substitute agency were notified about the incident.

"We wish to note that the substitute agency is conducting their own internal investigation into this incident, given that the individual in question is their employee," Legacy Traditional Schools said in a letter.

The school continues to emphasize its commitment to school welfare and taking necessary actions to "uphold the safety and integrity of its school environment."

The full letter can be read here: