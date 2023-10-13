North valley school said external substitute teacher 'made inappropriate comments' toward students

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legacy Traditional School in North Las Vegas confirmed that on Tuesday, a substitute teacher "made inappropriate comments toward students."
Legacy Traditional School officials said the substitute teacher was supplied to the school by an "external substitute teacher agency." It was a 6th-grade substitute.
"The substitute teacher was not a Legacy Traditional Schools employee and will not return to a Legacy campus," the school said.
Officials said the North Las Vegas Police Department and the substitute agency were notified about the incident.
"We wish to note that the substitute agency is conducting their own internal investigation into this incident, given that the individual in question is their employee," Legacy Traditional Schools said in a letter.
The school continues to emphasize its commitment to school welfare and taking necessary actions to "uphold the safety and integrity of its school environment."
The full letter can be read here:
We confirm recent reports of an incident with a 6th-grade substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School - North Valley on Tuesday, October 10. After school, it came to our attention that the substitute teacher, supplied to us by an external substitute teacher agency, made inappropriate comments towards students. The substitute teacher was not a Legacy Traditional Schools employee and will not return to a Legacy campus.
We have since notified the substitute agency and the North Las Vegas Police Department regarding the matter. We wish to note that the substitute agency is conducting their own internal investigation into this incident, given that the individual in question is their employee. At Legacy Traditional Schools, we maintain a strict no-tolerance policy towards any form of inappropriate conduct.
The well-being of our students remains our paramount priority, and we recognize the importance of fostering a safe, inclusive, and nurturing school environment. As school leaders, we remain unwavering in our commitment to ensure the welfare of every student and staff member. We are dedicated to taking all necessary actions, including conducting a thorough investigation, to uphold the safety and integrity of our school environment. To our students, parents, teachers, and staff: we want you to be assured that student learning in a safe environment remains our primary focus.
We genuinely appreciate the trust you place in us and are dedicated to ensuring our school lives up to Legacy's high standards. As we navigate through this situation, we encourage open communication and look forward to continued conversations with all stakeholders to reinforce our commitment to excellence in education and student welfare.