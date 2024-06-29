Police working barricade incident in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are working a barricade situation in the northwest valley Saturday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13 the incident is happening in the area of Searchers Avenue and Western Front Street.

Officers responded to a residence in reference to a suspect threatening a victim with a gun.

The victim was able to leave the residence and notify authorities.

This is a developing situation. Please avoid the area until further notice.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

