Police: Two people die in separate homicides hours apart on Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating two homicides that happened overnight on Monday.

The killings happened less than three hours apart and about 6 miles from one another, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Lt. Jason Johansson says police responded to a shooting at a bus stop on Nellis Boulevard, just north of Tropicana Avenue shortly before 7: 50 p.m.

When police got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

"What we believe is that the victim was involved in an ongoing verbal altercation with another male, it turned into a fight, and the suspect shot our victim," Johansson said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, Johansson said.

Just a short drive away from that homicide, police responded to reports of a stabbing on Pacific Street near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. Police say the stabbing happened outside a home around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they later died. As for the suspect, police say he fled the scene.

Lt. Johansson says anyone with information on either of these homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.