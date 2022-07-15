Police: Suspects outstanding after shooting at birthday party in East Las Vegas

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for any information on the suspect(s) who were involved in the shooting and death of Angel Montano.

Police said Montano attended a birthday party that was promoted on social media. The party was in the backyard of 5100 Wyoming Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the residence after receiving multiple calls stating that shots were fired at the house party.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the victim in the backyard with a gunshot wound. Montano was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

LVMPD says the suspect, or suspects, related to his murder are unknown and still outstanding.

Officers asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.