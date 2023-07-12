Police: Suspect previously arrested for two murders charged with a third murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man already in jail and facing charges for two murders has been charged with a third murder.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Jesus Gonzalez was already facing charges after a pair of January shootings. On Jan. 8 at 5:35 p.m., police received a call that a woman was unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of North 17th Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Jan. 9 at 2:47 a.m., police said they received reports that a man had been shot in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man laying dead in the street.

Police said they identified Gonzalez as the suspect in the woman's murder and he was arrested on Jan. 13. According to department officials, he was identified as the suspect in the man's murder and was re-booked on an additional count of open murder on Feb. 16.

On Tuesday, investigators stated they also believed Gonzalez was involved in another murder that happened on Jan. 9. According to police, the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard. Firefighters found a woman who had been stabbed inside a burning apartment. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. Gonzalez was identified as the suspect in this case. He was re-booked on an additional court of open murder on July 7.