Police: Shooting in northwest valley leaves several injured, 1 critical

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a shooting from Sunday morning in the northwest valley.
LMVPD said the incident happened near Pepperidge Way and Merlot Lane.
Details are limited, but LVMPD did say they located several shooting victims, and one is in critical condition at a local hospital.
LVMPD detectives are taking over the investigation.
