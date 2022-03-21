Police seek suspected gunman in shooting near Valley View, Pennwood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas asked for help to identify a man suspected of shooting another man multiple times on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, police said. The victim, an adult male, had multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter is seen on surveillance images from a nearby business. Police said he is believed to be in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a green shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers. He was carrying a tan bag across his chest, police noted.

LVMPD Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help to identify a man suspected in a shooting near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Officers released photos of the man and asked that anyone who can help identify him contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Patrol investigations line at 702-828-2639. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

