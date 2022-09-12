Police search for suspects in multiple violent incidents across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects after multiple violent incidents across the valley on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Armed robbery in southwest valley

In southwest Las Vegas, police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a house party near Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. Just before 9 p.m., an acquaintance of the victim "became agitated when he believed someone stole his money," according to police.

He told everyone at the party to empty their pockets, then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at four of the guests, police say.

Witnesses say he fired one round into the air and one into the window before leaving the property with the victim's shotgun, rifle, and the house guests' phones.

As of this report, he was still outstanding. Police did not provide a description of the person they are looking for.

Stabbing in Sunrise Manor

Officers are searching for another man suspected of stabbing a man and fleeing the scene just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say it happened in the 1900 block of Linn Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

A man in his 30s got into an argument with the victim over renting a room in his home, police say. It escalated and the man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle and was still outstanding as of Monday morning.

Shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A suspect in a separate shooting was arrested near Pecos and Gowan roads early Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 12:31 a.m. in the area of Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard. Police say the victim was standing outside a home in that area when he was approached by the suspect.

An argument ensued between the two and the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the victim, police said.

The victim was hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital, where he was taken in for surgery.

Police say the suspect was last seen running westbound from the shooting before he was apprehended.

Shooting in Summerlin

In Summerlin, police were investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a teenage girl. A group of teens were driving through a neighborhood near Palo Verde High School when their vehicle was shot at by two men.

They drove to Red Rock casino to seek help and two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

As of this report, there was no word on whether any suspects in that shooting had been apprehended.