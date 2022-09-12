Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

2 teens shot in Summerlin neighborhood

Police presence at Red Rock casino
Kelsey McFarland, KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers gather outside Red Rock Casino on Monday morning. Police say a group of teens fled to the casino for help after two men fired shots at their car as they drove through a Summerlin neighborhood.
Police presence at Red Rock casino
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 11:40:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a man in a neighborhood near Red Rock casino on Monday after reports of a late-night shooting.

Two men fired shots at a car full of teenagers as it passed by near Paulo Brea Drive and Villa Marbella Street just before midnight, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The teens drove to nearby Red Rock casino for help, police said.

A teenage girl and her boyfriend were hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment, KTNV was told. The girl has since been released from the hospital, while police say her boyfriend required surgery.

Police did not release any information about who shot the teens or whether they were searching for any suspects. However, police were searching for a man in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. It wasn't immediately clear whether that search was related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Reporter Kelsey McFarland is at the scene gathering more information. Updates will be shared as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH