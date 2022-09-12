2 teens shot in Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a man in a neighborhood near Red Rock casino on Monday after reports of a late-night shooting.

Two men fired shots at a car full of teenagers as it passed by near Paulo Brea Drive and Villa Marbella Street just before midnight, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The teens drove to nearby Red Rock casino for help, police said.

2/2 Police say the teenage girl and her boyfriend were both shot and taken to the hospital. She was treated and released while the boyfriend undergoes surgery. No details released on who shot them or if they’re searching for any suspects. — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 12, 2022

A teenage girl and her boyfriend were hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment, KTNV was told. The girl has since been released from the hospital, while police say her boyfriend required surgery.

Police did not release any information about who shot the teens or whether they were searching for any suspects. However, police were searching for a man in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. It wasn't immediately clear whether that search was related to the shooting.

UPDATE: Police are now searching for a man on the run in the same neighborhood- right now it’s not clear if this is related to last nights shooting. pic.twitter.com/rrosJDuN8s — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 12, 2022

This is a developing story. Reporter Kelsey McFarland is at the scene gathering more information. Updates will be shared as they become available.