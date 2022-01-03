Police responding to barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the northwest part of town on Monday.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Old Village Avenue, near Lone Mountain Road and Tenaya Way, at about 9:45 a.m. Police say a man is believed to be armed and alone inside a home while refusing to surrender.

Authorities say they have set up containment and SWAT along with crisis negotiators are responding.

Neighboring residences are being evacuated while the situation remains active.

