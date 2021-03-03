Menu

Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police release surveillance video, seek tips in deadly 2020 shooting on I-15

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas police have released new surveillance video from the night a woman was shot and killed on the freeway after leaving work. In September of 2020 police say Kamiah Bird was shot on Interstate15 near Flamingo Road, and police have yet to arrest her killer.
Posted at 12:01 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:41:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released new surveillance video from the night a woman was shot and killed on the freeway after leaving work.

In September of 2020 police say Kamiah Bird was shot on Interstate 15 near Flamingo Road and police have yet to arrest her killer.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The newly-released video shows Bird's car drift into the middle lane after it was hit by a passing vehicle. Watch in the player above.

Police are asking for help from the public for this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018