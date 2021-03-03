Police release surveillance video, seek tips in deadly 2020 shooting on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released new surveillance video from the night a woman was shot and killed on the freeway after leaving work.

In September of 2020 police say Kamiah Bird was shot on Interstate 15 near Flamingo Road and police have yet to arrest her killer.

The newly-released video shows Bird's car drift into the middle lane after it was hit by a passing vehicle. Watch in the player above.

Police are asking for help from the public for this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can remain anonymous.