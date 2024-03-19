Police release new video, criminal history of North Las Vegas man suspected in triple murder

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera footage sent to Channel 13 on Monday shows the tense moments during an officer-involved shootingin North Las Vegas.

The footage shows North Las Vegas Police officers encountering an armed man suspected of killing three women.

One of the officers ordered the man to not approach them and to drop the gun several times.

“Drop the gun! Last warning, drop the gun! You’re gonna get shot. You’re gonna get shot," one officer tells the man in the footage.

Police say two officers, Kenneth Townsley and Kevin Calderon, shot and killed the man. The officers fired their guns a total of eight times.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on Nelson Avenue, where the shooting occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 after receiving reports of a shooting.

“Hi, I need someone to come to these apartments. Someone is shooting in apartment 4," the anonymous 911 caller tells dispatchers in the video shared by North Las Vegas Police.

Police say they first encountered the suspect, 43-year-old North Las Vegas resident Edward Brooks, in the apartment courtyard.

After shooting Brooks, police say they found three women dead from gunshot wounds in two separate apartments in the same complex.

The victims have since been identified as Tiffany K. Mawhorter, Africa A Woods-McGill and Venus M. Hart.

Police say Brooks has a criminal history stretching as far back as 1996 and including charges of robbery, murder, burglary, possession of narcotics and rape.

If he were still alive, police say Brooks would face a slew of charges including three counts of open murder, animal abuse, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person.

Police say Brooks was staying in the complex where the women were killed.

“At this time, we believe the suspect was staying in one of the apartments," said NLVPD public information officer Brian Thomas. "There does not appear to be a domestic relationship between the suspect and any of the women."

Channel 13 spoke to people living nearby who said the events of March 12 were frightening.

“It was scary to hear gunshots so close. It was scary," said 12-year-old Axel Escobar.

“It’s scary for me, because there are ricochets and kids," said 30-year North Las Vegas resident Roberto Valdez.

NLVPD is still investigating this officer involved shooting and the officers involved are on paid leave until the investigation is over.