Police release further details in officer-involved shooting following four-car crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details surrounding the officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 9:07 p.m. at Craig Road and N. 5th Street.

Officers responded to the report of a crash involving four vehicles. Witnesses told police that the driver of a Silver Chevy Malibu failed to stop at a red light while traveling on 5th Street and collided with drivers on Craig Road.

A witness told police the driver who caused the crash had a firearm and was threatening people who approached the vehicle.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded and approached the vehicle to render aid and were threatened with the firearm as well.

When officers arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation by asked the man to drop the weapon several times. Investigators said the man never left his vehicle. Police said the suspect ignored multiple commands and raised the weapon at officers. That's when seven officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Julian McCoy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a Browning BL-22 .22 caliber long rifle loaded with 15 bullets inside the vehicle. They also found alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

The preliminary toxicology revealed that McCoy had cocaine, alcohol, fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, according to police.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

They have been identified by the North Las Vegas Police Department as the following:



Officer Darren Rigsby - fired 3 shots

Officer Alexandre Chevalier - fired 7 shots

Officer Logan Guerin - fired 13 shots

Officer Christopher Dellorco - fired 15 shots

Officer Timothy Barnes - fired 11 shots

Officer Rodrigo Garcia - fired 26 shots

Officer Robert Ryan - fired 17 shots

*The count of shots fired from the officers' department issued-firearms is part of the preliminary information from this investigation.

Had he survived, McCoy would have faced eight charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, assault with a deadly weapon, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and DUI involving a collision.

McCoy had an extensive criminal history, and at the time of this incident, was on felony probation for a prior theft.