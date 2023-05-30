Police report: Man stabs ex-wife to death at MGM Grand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing murder charge after stabbing his wife to death in a hotel room at the MGM Grand.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened on Sunday afternoon and officers originally responded to a call about a possible suicidal person.

According to an arrest report, officers found Fernando Gomez who had several wounds on his forearm and neck as well as a dead woman lying on the floor, who was later identified as his ex-wife, Nydia Lopez-Garcia.

Investigators said Gomez told them they were married for 14 years but split up last year. Earlier this month, Gomez told police that Lopez-Garcia reached back out to them and they would occasionally meet up. However, that usually led to a fight. Gomez said that in the past she said "they should just kill each other and leave everything to their children."

Gomez said about three weeks ago, he told Lopez-Garcia that he wasn't a good father or husband during their marriage but wanted to work on things and asked if she wanted to come to Las Vegas. Gomez said she agreed but didn't want their children to know they were seeing each other so she told them "she was seeing a man named Sam and he had paid for everyone to go to Las Vegas."

According to Gomez, he paid for Lopez-Garcia and their three children's flights to Las Vegas. The children had a room at Mandalay Bay and Gomez has a room at the MGM.

The arrest report states the pair had no issues on Friday or Saturday. However, on Sunday morning, they went back to his room around 4 a.m. He said they started to physical before a fight began. During the fight, Gomez said Lopez-Garcia said "Let's just kill ourselves!" He said that's when he smashed a Johnny Walker bottle on the ground before she walked over to him, grabbed a piece of glass, and held it to her throat.

Gomez said she told him to "do it" and as he was pushing the glass into her neck, "he described that she was laughing". The arrest report states Gomez then cut his own arms and neck before passing out.

The report states Gomez told them he woke up covered in blood and went to the bathroom to clean up. After calling his friends to tell them what he did, the report states Gomez told officers he "wanted to jump off the building but one of his friends talked him out of it."

During the 911 call Gomez made, investigators said Gomez stated "I have made a mistake of my life. I fight with the mother of my kids last night and we tried to kill each other and she's dead."

Gomez is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

As for the couple's children, police said patrol officers found them unharmed at Mandalay Bay and Child Protective Services took custody of them.