Man arrested for murder after ex-wife's body was found near Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after his ex-wife was found "unresponsive" near the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, initial reports to LVMPD dispatched detailed a suicidal person inside a room in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 1:33 p.m.

A man was located by responding officers, suffering from what appeared to be "self-inflicted injuries" next to an unresponsive woman. Medical personnel arriving at the scene transported the man to UMC Trauma after pronouncing the woman deceased at the scene.

An investigation by LVMPD revealed that the suspect — identified as 42-year-old Fernando Gomez — had killed his ex-wife and injured himself before calling the police.

Gomez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder after being treated for his injuries.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.