Police make arrest in Henderson shooting that left man dead, critically injured another

Three men are behind bars in Henderson on Monday after a shootout on U.S. 95 injured seven people on Sunday morning, the city's police department says.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 19:26:29-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect has been apprehended in connection with an early morning shooting in Henderson earlier this week, the city's police department announced on Friday.

Police say 25-year-old Donzell Campbell was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

  • 1 count of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon
  • 1 count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon
  • 13 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

One man was killed an another was critically injured in the shooting near Saint Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue at 1:22 a.m. on Wednesday, police said previously.

Henderson Police didn't release any further information about the case on Friday.

"This remains an open case; therefore, no further details will be released at this time," a public information officer stated in a news release.

