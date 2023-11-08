One man killed, one man critically injured in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One man is dead and another. is in critical condition following an early-morning shooting.

According to the Henderson Police Department, this happened on Wednesday at 1:22 a.m. in the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway.

Police said one man had already been transported by friends to an area emergency room, where he died from his injuries. The second shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting or potential suspects have been released, as of Wednesday.

Investigators said the name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.

This is being investigated as the 10th homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023. Anyone with information is asked is contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or at 3-1-1. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.