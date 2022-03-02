Police make arrest in deadly Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting, police say more arrests expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 44-year-old man faces one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder after a deadly shooting inside a Las Vegas hookah lounge over the weekend.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Early Saturday morning, police said 14 people were shot, one of whom died, after an altercation at a hookah lounge on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. Two of the injured were in critical condition at the last check.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Lee Wilson in connection to the incident. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center and is due in court on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.