Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating stabbing in Henderson that injured three people

Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street around 5:12 p.m.
Henderson police generic
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Henderson Tuesday evening.

Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street around 5:12 p.m.

WATCH video from the scene here:

Police investigating stabbing in Henderson that hospitalized three people

Police said three people were injured and all of them were taken to a local hospital, with two in critical condition.

Police said they do have a suspect in custody and there is no active threat to the community.

There are three people with injuries who have all been transported to local area hospitals.

We will update this report as more information is made available.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH