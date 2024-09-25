Police investigating stabbing in Henderson that injured three people

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Henderson Tuesday evening.

Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street around 5:12 p.m.

WATCH video from the scene here:

Police investigating stabbing in Henderson that hospitalized three people

Police said three people were injured and all of them were taken to a local hospital, with two in critical condition.

Police said they do have a suspect in custody and there is no active threat to the community.

