Police investigating death in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a death in the northwest valley Monday morning.
WATCH the full police briefing here:
LVMPD provides details on shooting death in northwest Las Vegas
Details are limited, but it happened in the area of the 6800 block of N Durango Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Steve Riback said a call for service came around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Riback said police do believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
