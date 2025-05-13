Watch Now
Police investigating after two people found dead in east Las Vegas

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday morning.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned it happened in the 1500 block of Sandhill Road.

We have a reporter en route and will update this report as more information is released.

