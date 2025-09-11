Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating after man found dead in the road in Sunrise Manor area

Police investigating after man found dead in the road on Geist Avenue in Sunrise Manor area
KTNV
Police investigating after man found dead in the road on Geist Avenue in Sunrise Manor area
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in Sunrise Manor.

Officers say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH the full briefing from police here:

[FULL BRIEFING] Police share details on man found dead in Sunrise Manor area

The incident happened on Geist Avenue near North Lamb and East Cheyenne.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect.

As they continue to investigate what happened, police are asking anyone who might have information to reach out to them.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Watch our video of the scene as authorities investigate here:

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigating after man found dead in the road in Sunrise Manor area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo