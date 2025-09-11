Police investigating after man found dead in the road in Sunrise Manor area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in Sunrise Manor.

Officers say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH the full briefing from police here:

[FULL BRIEFING] Police share details on man found dead in Sunrise Manor area

The incident happened on Geist Avenue near North Lamb and East Cheyenne.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect.

As they continue to investigate what happened, police are asking anyone who might have information to reach out to them.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Watch our video of the scene as authorities investigate here: