Police investigate suspected murder-suicide after four-hour SWAT standoff in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man is believed to have killed his girlfriend before shooting himself to conclude an hours-long SWAT standoff on Tuesday.

Police, SWAT and crisis negotiators spent four-and-a-half hours in a standoff with the man at a home in the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue, a spokesperson for the city's police department stated.

Officers were called to the home after family members called police to advise that their 70-year-old male relative "told them he had shot and killed his girlfriend and that he was going to shoot himself," police stated.

The man refused to exit the residence when officers arrived on scene, prompting the SWAT response, according to police.

"After approximately 4 1/2 hours of attempted negotiations, the male shot himself," police stated.

The man's 61-year-old girlfriend was found deceased inside the home.

Police said their investigation is still open and no further details would be released at this time.

They urged anyone with information to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.