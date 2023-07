HENDERSON, Nev (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a barricade situation on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a person related to a possible domestic disturbance barricading inside a home.

Right now, police in Henderson believe a man is barricaded in a residence on the 2000 block of Pepperell. The City of Henderson confirm the situation started around 11:30 a.m. on July 4.

City officials ask people to avoid the area as SWAT and CNT are activated and on scene.