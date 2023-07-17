Police: Innocent bystander killed during shooting near Buffalo, Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot on Saturday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 11:29 p.m. in the 9400 block of West Post Road, which is near South Buffalo Drive and West Sunset Road.

Investigators state the man was an innocent bystander and was shot by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue, which is near Southern Hills Hospital.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by friends and was later transferred to Sunrise Hospital by medical personnel where he later died.

As of Monday morning, the victim hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.