Police: Impairment, reckless driving suspected in crash that killed pedestrian in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested Wednesday morning in the east valley after police say they hit and killed a pedestrian.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells Channel 13 responding officers were called to the intersection of Twain Avenue and University Center Drive at 8:44 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

"The driver of the involved vehicle has been arrested due to suspected impairment and reckless driving," police stated in an email.

At the time of this report, the driver and pedestrian had not been publicly identified.

This was the first of at least two fatal collisions on Las Vegas Valley roads on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., a sedan and a Republic Services truck collided in North Las Vegas, and both vehicles caught fire. Police said at least two people died as a result.

