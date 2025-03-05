Police: 2 people dead after car and garbage truck collide, catch fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway into a traffic collision that left two people dead in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department tells Channel 13 officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Valley Drive at approximately 10:13 a.m.

"Officers arrived and immediately noticed both of the vehicles were on fire," the spokesperson wrote. "At this time, officers believe at least two people involved in the collision are deceased."

The vehicles involved appear to be a sedan and a Republic Services truck. A Channel 13 photojournalist took this video at the scene:

[AT THE SCENE] 2 people killed when car, garbage truck collide

We reached out to Republic Servives, which sent the following statement on the crash:

"We are fully cooperating with local authorities," a spokesperson wrote. "Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."

Police wrote that their investigation into the crash is in its early stages, "and at this time, there is no additional information."