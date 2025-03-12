Police: Gunman at large after fatal shooting near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department tells Channel 13 officers were called to the area near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards at 5:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers found the 38-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled the area before the officers arrived. Detectives were called in to investigate, and police say their investigation is active as of this report.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by calling 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.