Police: Fight breaks out as 200-300 bicyclists take over Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments says throughout the evening there were about 200-300 bicyclists riding around the downtown area, some of whom were running traffic lights and stop signs.

Police say they responded to encourage compliance with traffic laws, enhance safety to the community and take enforcement action against those who violated the law.

Officers responded to a fight that broke out involving some bicyclists in the area of Maryland Parkway & Charleston Boulevard at about 7:32 p.m.

The situation came to an end relatively quickly by responding officers and LVMPD says some arrests and numerous citations were issued.

