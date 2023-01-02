Police: Driver booked for DUI resulting in death after hitting pedestrians in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old driver was booked into jail after police say he caused two collisions, killed a pedestrian and critically injured another on New Year's Day.

Police say Fernando Jose Reyes was driving under the influence of marijuana.

An investigation into both crashes had Aliante Parkway shut down near the 215 beltway and Nature Park Drive for several hours.

RTC Southern Nevada Video from a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada traffic camera shows the scene where police say a crash caused the death of one pedestrian and critically injured another on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Sunday, a public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department reported.

Police say the first crash happened when the driver of a silver Suzuki XL-7 SUV, since identified as Reyes, backed into a Ford Fusion, then drove off "at a high rate of speed."

The second crash occurred when Reyes was traveling southbound on Aliante Parkway and approaching Nature Park Drive, police said. At the same time, the driver of a Toyota Prius was turning left into a private drive entrance on a green light.

"Reyes ran the red light at the intersection and struck the Prius," police stated. That collision rotated Reyes' vehicle and redirected it to the southwest corner of the intersection, where it hit two pedestrians standing on the sidewalk.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 50s who had not been publicly identified as of this report, was pronounced dead from her injuries. The other, a man in his 60s, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

"Reyes attempted to flee the scene of the second collision on foot but was stopped by witnesses," according to North Las Vegas police.

Officers say Reyes showed signs of impairment from marijuana. He was taken to University Medical Center, where doctors cleared him to be booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, police said.

He was booked into jail and held on the following charges:

Illegal backing of a vehicle

Duty to stop at an accident (x2)

Fail to give info to parties at accident (x2)

Fail to decrease speed or use due care

Reckless driving

Duty to stop at scene of accident with death or substantial bodily harm (x2)

Reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm (x2)

DUI resulting in death

DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Violating an instruction permit

No seat belt

North Las Vegas police officers wanted to take this opportunity to remind the public not to drive impaired.

"If you’ve used marijuana, or any other impairing substance, don’t get behind the wheel," they stated. "Pass the keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you to your final destination. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance. 'If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.'"

The North Las Vegas Police Department would also like to thank the brave citizens who stopped Reyes from feeling the scene, officials said.