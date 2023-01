NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians had to be transported to UMC late afternoon on Sunday after a car crash.

Police said a small SUV struck another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk near Aliante at Nature Park.

"Both pedestrians were transported to UMC," police said.

Traffic and CSI responded according to police.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, police said they will provide more updates once available.