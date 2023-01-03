Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Second pedestrian dead following suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say

Aliante Nature Park car crash.jpg
North Las Vegas police
North Las Vegas police said two pedestrians had to be transported to UMC late afternoon on Sunday after a car crash.
Aliante Nature Park car crash.jpg
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:21:43-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The second pedestrian has died from his injuries after a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway.

Police say both pedestrians struck by the vehicle were transported to UMC, where a female pedestrian — believed to be in her 50s — was pronounced dead and a male pedestrian in his 60s remained in critical condition.

On Tuesday morning, NLVPD confirmed that the male pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: One pedestrian dead after car crash in north valley, police say

According to a police report, the driver — 21-year-old Fernando Reyes — had attempted to flee the scene of a crash on the Aliante overpass, when he ran a red light and crashed into another car, causing his vehicle to "spin out" and hit the two pedestrians.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH