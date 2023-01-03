Second pedestrian dead following suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The second pedestrian has died from his injuries after a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

The collision was reported around 2:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, near the 215 Beltway.

Police say both pedestrians struck by the vehicle were transported to UMC, where a female pedestrian — believed to be in her 50s — was pronounced dead and a male pedestrian in his 60s remained in critical condition.

On Tuesday morning, NLVPD confirmed that the male pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries.

According to a police report, the driver — 21-year-old Fernando Reyes — had attempted to flee the scene of a crash on the Aliante overpass, when he ran a red light and crashed into another car, causing his vehicle to "spin out" and hit the two pedestrians.

