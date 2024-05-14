Police: Dispute between neighbors ends with fatal shooting in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dispute between neighbors turned deadly in a Summerlin neighborhood on Monday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Place just after 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting, Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The suspect's wife is the one who called police to report the altercation, Johansson said. While she was on talking to dispatchers, "you could hear the shots on our 911 call," he added.

When officers arrived at the scene, "our suspect came out of the garage of his residence and turned himself in to officers without incident," Johansson said.

Officers then found the man's neighbor, a male in his 40s, lying in his own driveway and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medical first responders would pronounce him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives taking over the investigation were able to obtain surveillance footage that shows the entire incident, Johnasson said.

While they don't yet know what was said between the two men, detectives do know "that they became involved in a verbal altercation where our suspect was standing on his property line, and our victim was standing on the side of the property where he lives," Johansson said.

Johansson says during that "heated verbal exchange," the suspect "had a gun in his right hand throughout the entire incident, but it was not pointed at anyone."

"At some point in time during that incident, the suspect raised firearm and he shot our victim," Johansson said.

The suspect, since identified as 32-year-old Eddi Moreno, was arrested for open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.