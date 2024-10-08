Watch Now
Police: Body found along I-15 identified as missing man out of Arizona

UPDATE | Oct. 9

Las Vegas Metro police have identified the victim who was found dead on the side of I-15 near Hidden Valley Road on Oct. 6.

Police identified the victim as 66-year-old Russell Vinton, who was reported missing out of Jacob Lake, Arizona.

Metro police said they are working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, who are now taking over as the lead investigators.

Police said Vinton's travel trailer has not yet been located. It is described as a white 2017 Man Cave travel trailer with the Arizona plate 5LA50N.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the interstate Sunday morning.

Around 7:26 a.m. on Oct. 6, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a body on the side of Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road.

When officers arrived they found a dead man near the off-ramp, and he appeared to have suffered trauma to his body and gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

