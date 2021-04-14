Police arrest UNLV student for October house party shooting, still looking for other suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at a house party on Captains Hill Road near Durango and Alta drives in October 2020 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Kevin Nike Martinez from Henderson.

19-year-old Myles Coleman was taken into custody on March 28.

According to the arrest report for Coleman, he and another man named Charro Kennebruew went to the house party with the attempt to rob someone.

The arrest report also reveals that Coleman was a freshman at UNLV at the time of the shooting. Surveillance video provided by UNLV shows Coleman being picked up in a car outside of his dormitory.

Kennebruew, who has not been arrested, was a former student at Desert Oasis High School.

Police were able to connect the two young men to the murder based on witnesses statements, surveillance video, cell phone records and receipts.

Additionally, police spoke to Kennebruew’s mother who admitted that she had driven to the party because she wanted to watch what was going on, but would not admit to seeing her son at the party. A search of the house where she and her son lived revealed parts of a Glock gun and a 9mm cartridge case.

Two additional young men may have been with Coleman and Kennebruew, but they have not been identified.

Coleman is due in court on April 14 for a preliminary hearing. His charges include conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and open murder.

