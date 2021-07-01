Police arrest man after he allegedly made threats involving Las Vegas events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information in regards to threats made online involving upcoming events in the valley.

LVMPD detectives say that on June 28 they were made aware of a dispute on a social media platform where a person was making threats towards other users.

According to police, the person made allegations about settling the situation at the Illenium and Excision concerts he planned to attend on July 3 in Las Vegas.

Illenium is performing on July 3 at Allegiant Stadium and Excision will perform on July 2 and 3 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

No threats were made towards the venues, only towards the other social media users, detectives say.

After hearing about the potential threats to the community LVMPD immediately began to investigate the incident.

Detectives were able to identify the individual and worked closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to mitigate any possible violence.

Law enforcement agencies in California were able to locate and apprehend the man on local charges.

Police are reminding people to report any possible threats by remembering, “if you see something, say something.”

Anyone with any information about any possible threats/incidents is urged to call 702-828-7777.

They can also file a suspicious activity report online at SNCTC.org