Looking at big crowd safety from COVID-19 delta variant and threats of violence

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Big crowds are returning to Las Vegas but there are a few things attendees need to keep in mind as normalcy returns to the valley.

One of them being the delta variant now spreading in Nevada. Dr. Brian Labus says this is not unusual and encouraged everyone to get their shots. He says the vaccine is still highly effective against any variant.

Another is security threats where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating social media threats made against the Illenium and Excision concerts that are coming up. The department says it's aware of the threats.

Security expert and former police officer Adam Coughran says all threats are taken seriously by law enforcement and encourages attendees to say something if they see something suspicious happening.

