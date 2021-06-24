How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Delta variant of COVID-19 is making its way across the U.S. including here in Southern Nevada, where some positive cases have been found.

Scientists say the variant is more contagious than the original virus that was first detected in China in 2019.

The Southern Nevada Health District says 13 total cases of the Delta variant have verified in Clark County as of June 17, while the Alpha variant remains the dominant strain here.

UNLV health professor Dr. Brian Labus says there is concern over how easily this variant can spread. He says getting more shots into arms is the best way to combat this trend, and believes it will become the dominant strain among people unvaccinated because of how easily it spreads.